Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the third quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

NXQ opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.