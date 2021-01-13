Morgan Stanley Invests $1.67 Million in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 240,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 335,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $201,806.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,482.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,617 shares of company stock worth $4,271,654. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

