Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $830.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.