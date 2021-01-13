Morgan Stanley Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 240,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

