Morgan Stanley Sells 13,298 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 234,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63.

