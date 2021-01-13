Morgan Stanley Sells 1,514 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 166.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $830.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

