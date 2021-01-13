Morgan Stanley Sells 230,236 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230,236 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. DA Davidson upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.