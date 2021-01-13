Morgan Stanley to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Shares of MS stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

