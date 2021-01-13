Morgan Stanley Trims AON (NYSE:AON) Target Price to $219.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an inline rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut AON from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.00.

AON opened at $202.48 on Tuesday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average of $201.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,527,000 after purchasing an additional 705,937 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,243,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,505,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1,197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 240,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 221,731 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

