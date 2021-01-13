Morgan Stanley Trims Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Target Price to $294.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $294.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.08.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD opened at $324.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.86. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $330.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $2,216,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.