Morgan Stanley Trims Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Target Price to $228.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.93.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $199.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.