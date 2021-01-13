Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) announced a dividend on Friday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MCL stock opened at GBX 60.28 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. Morses Club PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.80 ($1.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £79.11 million and a P/E ratio of 16.39.

In other Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) news, insider Nigel Knowles bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

