Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million.

Several brokerages have commented on MPAA. BidaskClub lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.57 million, a PE ratio of 140.53 and a beta of 1.90. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

