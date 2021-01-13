Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.4% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 43,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 9,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. 36,577,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,478,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

