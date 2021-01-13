Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 685 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of IXN traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.52. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,393. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $305.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.42.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

