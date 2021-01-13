Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $4.64 Million in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,617,000 after buying an additional 1,027,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,897,000 after purchasing an additional 699,812 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,581,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,861 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,056,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,842,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 297,951 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. 5,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.248 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

