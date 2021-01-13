Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 117,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 94,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 42,229 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 154,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.07. 99,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

