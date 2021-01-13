Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

