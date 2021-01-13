Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $289,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,512 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $66.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03.

