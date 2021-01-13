Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.8% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

ADBE traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.72. The stock had a trading volume of 77,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,391. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.42 and a 200-day moving average of $473.50. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $226.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,376. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

