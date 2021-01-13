Movado Group, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) declared a dividend on Monday, January 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Movado Group has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.

Movado Group stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

