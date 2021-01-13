Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Movado Group stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $486.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Movado Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 191,970 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 34,601 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

