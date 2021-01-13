Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Up to $18.88

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $20.98. Movado Group shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $471.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Movado Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Movado Group by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Movado Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

