Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COOP. BidaskClub cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

