MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $455.17

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $455.17 and last traded at $451.79, with a volume of 277790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $452.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $429.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 0.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,853,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

