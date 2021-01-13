mStable USD (MUSD) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.18 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. mStable USD has a market cap of $32.22 million and $1.18 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002918 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,404.82 or 0.99762369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00046500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000182 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 32,010,050 tokens. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.