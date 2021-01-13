MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.88

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.70, with a volume of 35036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSC shares. BidaskClub lowered MTS Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Colliers Securities lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the third quarter valued at $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 133.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the second quarter valued at $264,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

