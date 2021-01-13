Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shares were down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 1,286,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,440,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,600. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 463,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

