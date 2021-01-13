Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a market cap of $488.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($18.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -78.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

