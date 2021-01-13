NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Trading 19.3% Higher

Shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) traded up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.05. 5,691,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 2,285,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.43.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 418.55% and a negative net margin of 727.90%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoVibronix, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.