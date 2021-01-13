Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. 56,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,945. The stock has a market cap of $513.35 million, a P/E ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.41. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 328,253 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.