Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 211.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.49. 1,414,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,885. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

