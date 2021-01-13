National Bank Financial Comments on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6114 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.