National Bank Financial Increases GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$52.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) alerts:

Shares of GDI stock traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.01. 7,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,233. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$24.19 and a 1-year high of C$47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 33.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.85.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$365.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$352.78 million. Research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.