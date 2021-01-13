National Bank Financial Increases Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$12.75

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.63.

Get Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) alerts:

FOOD stock opened at C$13.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.23. The stock has a market cap of C$906.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$13.99.

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.