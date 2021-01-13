National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $70.43 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 199,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 22,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

