National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1126629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$73.71.

NA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.94.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.96.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.1999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3,859.22%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,154,897. Insiders sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 over the last quarter.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

