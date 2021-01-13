National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Given a GBX 1,075 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) has been assigned a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,013.69 ($13.24).

National Grid plc (NG.L) stock traded down GBX 21.60 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 856 ($11.18). 5,314,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 912.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 902.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48.

National Grid plc (NG.L) Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

