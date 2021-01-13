National Grid plc (NG.L)’s (NG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NG. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) to a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,011.77 ($13.22).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 856 ($11.18) on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 912.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 902.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £30.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.22%.

About National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

