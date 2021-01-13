Native Utility Token (NUT) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. Native Utility Token has a total market cap of $24.31 million and $1,099.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Native Utility Token token can now be purchased for $24.73 or 0.00072341 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Native Utility Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00026369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00111207 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00262796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00063568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00062567 BTC.

Native Utility Token Token Profile

Native Utility Token’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com. The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

