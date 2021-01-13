NavCoin Achieves Market Cap of $11.77 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. NavCoin has a market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $107,310.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001244 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019639 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,721,347 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

