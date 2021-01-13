Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:NAV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,520. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 282.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 515.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

