Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Navistar International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International during the third quarter valued at $31,766,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Navistar International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,584 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in Navistar International by 275.9% during the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 538,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after acquiring an additional 395,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Navistar International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in Navistar International by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 299,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 33,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

