Nebulas Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $16.31 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00394359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00042541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.68 or 0.04359789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nebulas Token Profile

Nebulas is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,372,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,836,585 tokens. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

