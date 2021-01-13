Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.94 and last traded at $69.94. 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nemetschek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95.

Nemetschek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

