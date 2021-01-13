NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading Up 7.8% After Analyst Upgrade

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) shares rose 7.8% on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. NeoPhotonics traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 1,179,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 631,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

NPTN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $492.94 million, a P/E ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.21.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.