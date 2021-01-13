Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0043 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $102.28 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,518,510,962 coins and its circulating supply is 23,542,732,216 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

