NEST Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21.34 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.32 million and approximately $21.34 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00027480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00111359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00258495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00063597 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,829.10 or 0.94255317 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

