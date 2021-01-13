Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $954,286,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,115,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,416 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 4.1% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

