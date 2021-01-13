Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NHS stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

